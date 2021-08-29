Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown

Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home.

Ida was born June 3, 1934 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Silverio and Jennie Spaziani. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1952. On June 26, 1954, she married Querino “Augie” Alteri at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown, presided by Msgr. Dennis Lynch.

Ida had a long career in the banking industry and retired as an Executive Assistant from Key Bank. Along with her husband she also owned and operated Alteri Bakery for thirty- six years, until selling it to their son Mark.

She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church where she was a member and Past President of the Altar Rosary Society. Ida was also a member and Past President of the Lady’s Auxiliary of the Italian American Civic Association. She was very active in both the Mt. Carmel and the Bravo Italiano Festivals, as well as many other community organizations. Family was the center of her life. She was very active in her children’s lives whether it be their education, sporting, religious or family events.

Surviving besides her husband Augie are four sons and their wives, John and Annette, Michael and Margaret, Mark and Christine, Paul and Adrienne, all of Watertown. She leaves thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, with one more due at any time, many nieces and nephews. She has two sisters and their husbands, Rosalind and John Morgia, Maryanne and Jon Vespa, two brothers, Silverio and Ann Spaziani, Jr. and Leonard and Anne Spaziani, all of Watertown. She was predeceased by her parents.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers during her illness. They include: Lisa Kelsey, Sherrie Narrigan, Shelley Guyette, Muriel Pierce, Kevan Houghmaster, Shannon Gregory and most especially Jodi Thomas and Monica Kellogg. We would also like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County. In addition, we thank Andrea Kolb for her kind assistance through the years.

Calling hours will be 3-7pm on Wednesday at the DL Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.