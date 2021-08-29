Advertisement

North Country Red Cross volunteers helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida

North Country volunteers are heading straight into the storm down south to try and help people...
North Country volunteers are heading straight into the storm down south to try and help people seeking shelter.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - North Country volunteers are heading straight into the storm down south to try and help people seeking shelter.

The torrential downpour and whipping winds of Hurricane Ida not enough to scare off Deb W. of Henderson and Deb M. of Massena.

They’ve deployed to the gulf coast with the American Red Cross to help set up evacuation shelters.

Red Cross’ Central and Northern New York Chapter Executive Director Lisa Smith says it’s no surprise to see people from the North Country stepping up to help.

“They are tremendous, especially the volunteers with the Red Cross. If you think about last hurricane season this time last year, we had wildfires, and tornados, and hurricanes all over the place. And we had a lot of people from the North Country that got on planes, during COVID, and went to help people they had never met before,” said Smith.

Another local volunteer, Timothy S. of Potsdam, is pitching in from home; helping to figure out logistics like getting cots and food to shelters.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Foster Care
State orders changes in St. Lawrence County’s foster care program
A small plane made an emergency landing in southern Jefferson County late Friday afternoon
Cessna makes emergency landing in field
Fencing blocks off the former call center building
Work at old call center building set for next week

Latest News

Gonzalo Lassally served two tours fighting in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Divison; a...
Fort Drum veteran has a goal: Get U.S. allies out of Afghanistan
Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Great New York State Fair Sunday to unveil a new statue.
Governor Hochul unveils statue honoring fallen highway workers
You have to look good to feel good. That’s the idea behind one Watertown church’s effort to...
Watertown’s Rock Church helping kids go back to school in style
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena