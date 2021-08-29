North Country Red Cross volunteers helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - North Country volunteers are heading straight into the storm down south to try and help people seeking shelter.

The torrential downpour and whipping winds of Hurricane Ida not enough to scare off Deb W. of Henderson and Deb M. of Massena.

They’ve deployed to the gulf coast with the American Red Cross to help set up evacuation shelters.

Red Cross’ Central and Northern New York Chapter Executive Director Lisa Smith says it’s no surprise to see people from the North Country stepping up to help.

“They are tremendous, especially the volunteers with the Red Cross. If you think about last hurricane season this time last year, we had wildfires, and tornados, and hurricanes all over the place. And we had a lot of people from the North Country that got on planes, during COVID, and went to help people they had never met before,” said Smith.

Another local volunteer, Timothy S. of Potsdam, is pitching in from home; helping to figure out logistics like getting cots and food to shelters.

