MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of Life for Sharlene M Burnell, 66, will be held from 1-6:00 PM on September 5, 2021 at her home, 177 Center Street, MASSENA, please bring a dish to pass.

Sharlene died August 11, 2021 at Alice Hyde Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.