Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop in the Town of Colton Thursday has resulted in an alleged drug arrest.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth A. Denny, 38, of Lisbon was pulled over for speeding on Highway 56 in the Town of Colton.

They say during the vehicle stop, Denny was found to be in possession of several zip-lock bags containing cocaine, with a total amount of more than half an ounce.

Denny has been charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Class B felonies, and Speed in Excess of 55MPH.

Denny was arraigned in the Town of Colton Court where he was turned over to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail. Officials say that Denny has 2 prior felony convictions. Denny is due back in court at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police VGNET, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

