Watertown’s Rock Church helping kids go back to school in style

By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You have to look good to feel good. That’s the idea behind one Watertown church’s effort to give back to the community.

The Rock Church gave out free back to school haircuts on Sunday. About a dozen barbers volunteered their time.

Kids from kindergarten all the way through high school were welcome.

One of the church’s elders says they try to do something like this every year.

“It’s to help take the pressure off a lot of families that are in the area. Take the pressure off their pockets, just us giving back to the community, letting them know that we do love them and we are here for them,” said Weyrann Austin, Head Elder at the Rock Church.

Austin says the haircuts also serve as a confidence booster for kids as they get ready to go back to school.

