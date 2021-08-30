1 new COVID death, 213 new cases reported in region since Friday

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID in the tri-county region since health agencies issued their reports last Friday. In addition, there were 213 new infections between Friday and Monday.

St. Lawrence County reported Monday that one person died from COVID, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 99. The county had 141 new cases and 17 hospitalizations.

In Jefferson County, 60 people tested positive for the virus since Friday. Five people are hospitalized.

Lewis County had 12 new cases. There were no hospitalizations as of Monday.

