Advertisement

1 new COVID death, 213 new cases reported in region since Friday

COVID-19
COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID in the tri-county region since health agencies issued their reports last Friday. In addition, there were 213 new infections between Friday and Monday.

St. Lawrence County reported Monday that one person died from COVID, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 99. The county had 141 new cases and 17 hospitalizations.

In Jefferson County, 60 people tested positive for the virus since Friday. Five people are hospitalized.

Lewis County had 12 new cases. There were no hospitalizations as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at...
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown

Latest News

Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent asking residents how they’d spend $10M
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
911 consolidation: Ogdensburg sets deadline county says it can’t meet