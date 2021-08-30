Advertisement

The Alpinist

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall
One night only, September 7!
One night only, September 7!(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

As the sport of climbing turns from a niche pursuit to mainstream media event, Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Marc-André's approach is the essence of solo adventure.   Intrigued by these quiet accomplishments, veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) sets out to make a film about Marc-André. But the Canadian soloist is an elusive subject: nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let the film crew in on his pure vision of climbing.  As Peter struggles to keep up, Marc-Andrés climbs grow bigger and more daring. Elite climbers are amazed by his accomplishments, while others worry that he is risking too much. Then, Marc-André embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing.  THE ALPINIST is an intimate documentary of a visionary climber who follows the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences

This one-night premiere event will also include an exclusive Q&A with Directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen.

Tuesday, September 7 at 7:00 pm At Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at...
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents

Latest News

September 5, 3 pm in Sackets Harbor
Sackets Harbor Waterfront Concerts
At Bonnie Castle Resort - September 5
Next up at Bonnie Castle - A Journey Tribute
Stripes at Salmon Run Mall - 40th anniversary screening.
Stripes - 40th Anniversary
Lowville Veteran's Memorial Park Concert
Lowville Village Concert Series