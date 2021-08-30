Advertisement

Cape Vincent asking residents how they’d spend $10M

Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The town and village of Cape Vincent will try for New York state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative contest.

Officials want to hear from the public about ways to invest the money, if it is won.

There will be a public meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cape Vincent Recreation Park.

The purpose is to describe the grant process and hear from residents about transformational projects on private land that should be considered for the money.

