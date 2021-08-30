Carl B. “Joe” Goodrich, 88, of Brasher Falls

Mr. Carl B. “Joe” Goodrich, 88, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Canton Potsdam Hospital with his wife and family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Carl B. “Joe” Goodrich, 88, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Canton Potsdam Hospital with his wife and family by his side. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Joe was born in Brasher on January 2, 1933, to the late Kenneth C. and Pearl (Lalone) Goodrich and graduated from the North Lawrence High School in 1953 before the fire. After graduation Joe proudly served his country in the US ARMY earning honorable discharge in 1956.

On June 13, 1959, Joe married Dorothy L. Mitchell at the United Methodist Church in Brasher Falls. True companions throughout life sharing 62 years of faith, family, love, and kindness.

Joe worked in the maintenance department at Reynolds Metals in Massena for over 35 years, retiring in 1995. He was a very talented photographer and enjoyed capturing natures beauty as well as historical sites through out the North Country. He was blessed with a tender heart, welcoming arms, and an unforgettable smile.

Remaining active in his extra-curricular hobbies and organizations Joe was a member of several: Masonic Lodge in Norwood and Massena, American Legion Post#514, Winthrop, Former V.F.W., Brasher Falls, Massena Artist Association, Friends of Gibson Gallery at Potsdam State where he also served as a board member for 10 years, Beaver Pond Hunting Club, Santa Clara, Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, Tri-Town Rescue Squad founding member, Fairview Cemetery Association, St. Lawrence Co. Historical Association, Helena Historical Society, and the Town Historian for Brasher. Joe and Dottie were also members of the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy and their children, Terry and Donna Goodrich, Brasher Falls, Timothy and Cindy Goodrich, Massena, Thomas and Shelly Goodrich, Brasher Falls, and Tricia Jandreau and her companion Terry Karasiewicz of Mulberry, FL.; 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; his siblings and their spouses, Nancy and Wayne Wilkins of Brasher Falls, Elaine and Kenneth Smith of Winthrop, Joan and Paul Austin of West Stockholm, Ronald Goodrich of Winthrop, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant brother, Donald James Goodrich, and siblings Eugene “Clicker” and Elizabeth Goodrich, Beverly and Earl Slyman, Marie and Donald Mitchell, and Ralph Goodrich.

Calling hours will be held this Thursday, September 2nd from 4 – 6 pm at the Knapp Station Community Church, 3035 County Route 47, Norwood, NY. Joe’s Funeral Service will begin upon the conclusion of calling hours at 6:00PM.

Burial with Military Honors will take place next Thursday, September 9th at 10:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tri- Town Rescue Squad or Brasher- Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

