Advertisement

Edna M. Webb, 75, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Webb passed away at her home on Saturday (August 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Webb passed away at her home on Saturday (August 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Edna M. Webb, age 75 of Stone Church Road in Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Friday (Sept 3, 2021) at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Mrs. Webb passed away at her home on Saturday (August 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are three sons James Webb & his wife Melanie of Kentucky, Steven Webb & his companion Lily Vanornum of Ogdensburg & Brian Webb & his companion Kara Besio of Brasher; grandchildren Nicolas & Gracelyn Webb, Hannah Degraw, Tiffany, Kira, Zander & Kiana Webb, Kathleen Yerden & her companion Scott Vallance, Cody Yerden & his companion Raymi Dupuy & Chevy Yerden; step-grandchildren Destiney, Blake & Danielle Middlemiss, Brandon & Tara Clark, Jaob & Emma Besio and Natalie & Caleb Currier; great-grandchildren Crescent Yerden, Abigail Vallance and Cainen Yerden; two brothers William Durham and Roy Durham & his wife Robin Durham both of Ogdensburg; and two sisters Ann Martin & Shirley Kendall & her companion Alton Nugent all of Ogdensburg.

Edna was predeceased by her husband James; a daughter Valerie Murdock; two brothers Clarence & Kenneth Durham; five sisters Harriett Lovely, Gladys, Marion, Judy & Diane Durham and a brother-in-law Joseph Martin.

She was born on December 19, 1945 in Gouverneur, a daughter of Kenneth & Kathleen (Kitts) Durham. She graduated from Heuvelton High School and later married James A. Webb on June 15, 1975 in Waddington, NY. He predeceased her on May 22, 1987.

Edna worked briefly at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home as an aid and later returned to being a full time stay at home Mom raising her children. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and computer games and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mr. Carl B. “Joe” Goodrich, 88, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Canton Potsdam...
Carl B. “Joe” Goodrich, 88, of Brasher Falls
COVID-19
1 new COVID death, 213 new cases reported in region since Friday
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
Mrs. Simmons passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg on (Aug 28, 2021) surrounded by...
Ellen O. Simmons, 93, of Russell
Nancy (Rogers) Calaway 55, died peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home in Calcium of...
Nancy (Rogers) Calaway, 55, of Calcium

Obituaries

Hedwig S. Taylor, of South Washington St, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at...
Hedwig S. Taylor, of Carthage
Candles
Memorial Service: Betty J. Lanterman, 88, of Alexandria Bay
File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent asking residents how they’d spend $10M
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
911 consolidation: Ogdensburg sets deadline county says it can’t meet