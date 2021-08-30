Edna M. Webb, 75, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Webb passed away at her home on Saturday (August 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Edna M. Webb, age 75 of Stone Church Road in Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Friday (Sept 3, 2021) at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Mrs. Webb passed away at her home on Saturday (August 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are three sons James Webb & his wife Melanie of Kentucky, Steven Webb & his companion Lily Vanornum of Ogdensburg & Brian Webb & his companion Kara Besio of Brasher; grandchildren Nicolas & Gracelyn Webb, Hannah Degraw, Tiffany, Kira, Zander & Kiana Webb, Kathleen Yerden & her companion Scott Vallance, Cody Yerden & his companion Raymi Dupuy & Chevy Yerden; step-grandchildren Destiney, Blake & Danielle Middlemiss, Brandon & Tara Clark, Jaob & Emma Besio and Natalie & Caleb Currier; great-grandchildren Crescent Yerden, Abigail Vallance and Cainen Yerden; two brothers William Durham and Roy Durham & his wife Robin Durham both of Ogdensburg; and two sisters Ann Martin & Shirley Kendall & her companion Alton Nugent all of Ogdensburg.

Edna was predeceased by her husband James; a daughter Valerie Murdock; two brothers Clarence & Kenneth Durham; five sisters Harriett Lovely, Gladys, Marion, Judy & Diane Durham and a brother-in-law Joseph Martin.

She was born on December 19, 1945 in Gouverneur, a daughter of Kenneth & Kathleen (Kitts) Durham. She graduated from Heuvelton High School and later married James A. Webb on June 15, 1975 in Waddington, NY. He predeceased her on May 22, 1987.

Edna worked briefly at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home as an aid and later returned to being a full time stay at home Mom raising her children. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and computer games and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

