Ellen O. Simmons, 93, of Russell

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mrs. Simmons passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg on (Aug 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ellen O. Simmons, age 93, will be held on Thursday (Sept 2, 2021) at 11:00am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Alone Cemetery in the town of Oswegatchie.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 at the funeral home. Mrs. Simmons passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg on (Aug 28, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are two sons Rev. Myron (Louise) Simmons of Elizabeth City, NC, Samuel (Lynne) Simmons of Lyon Mountain, NY; daughters Rena Inez & her husband Kerry Newell of Heuvelton, Ida (Terry) Corl of Columbia SC, Naomi (Dennis) LaQuay of Wolcott, NY, Mary (Andrew) Gifford of Buffalo, Alice (Chris) Brown of Syracuse and Eva (Kendall) Spear of Tallahassee, FL; two sisters Delight French of North Bangor and Vivian Swift of Colton; a brother Eugene Tucker of Dickinson Center along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband Samuel; a brother Richard Tucker.

She was born on Sept 16, 1927 in Russell, a daughter of Eugene & Inez (Kio) Tucker. She graduated from Colton-Pierrepont School and later married Samuel A. Simmons on March 28, 1948 at DePeyster Methodist Church.

Ellen was a homemaker, she made life worth living for her husband and eight children. She gardened, canned foods, milked cows and took care of pigs and chickens. She was the queen of laundry. She sewed clothing for the family from underwear to winter coats. She was able to fashion crafts and toys from the most surprising resources. Her greatest joy was making quilts to mark every birth, graduation and wedding. She had a servant’s heart and cared deeply for her neighbors and the people in her church family.

Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

