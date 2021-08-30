Hedwig S. Taylor, of Carthage

Hedwig S. Taylor, of South Washington St, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at her residence where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hedwig S. Taylor, of South Washington St, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at her residence where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Hedwig (Hedy) Stephania Cmielewski Taylor was born in Buttonwood, PA where her father and mother ran a local bakery. The family moved to Lakewood, NJ where her father became a plumber and owned several apartment buildings. Hedy went to high school in Linden, NJ and was selected as a NJ All State violinist. She went to Syracuse University, receiving a Master of Arts with honors, in the School of Fine Arts. While there she became President of the Outing Club and made lifelong friends. She married Harvey L. Taylor of Staten Island, NY and moved to the north country with him to build a homestead on Independence River near Glenfield, NY. After teaching elementary art in Port Leyden, she taught high school and junior high art at Beaver River Central High School for 30 years. She oversaw many set designs for BRCS student musicals and coached high school tennis. Upon moving to Carthage, and retiring, her interests turned to weaving and back to the violin where she was involved with several community organizations including the Thousand Islands Art Center in Clayton NY and the Watertown community orchestra. When visiting her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren in Central Pennsylvania she often took weaving classes at The Mannings handweaving school in East Berlin, PA. She made many close friends in Carthage, including her caregivers, enjoyed living there and especially loved all of her many rescue cats.

She is survived by her son Ralph, daughter in law Deborah, grandchildren Chris, Brieann and Tiffany and great grandchildren Gracie and Wesley. She is preceded by her sisters Genevieve and Alfreda. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage at a date and time to be announced. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home is assisting the family.

