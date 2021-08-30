Jordan Davidson at the Clayton Opera

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Jordan Davidson (Broadway) Saturday September 4, 7:30pm

Tickets are $15

Sponsored by RBC Wealth Management

T enor Jordan Davidson will present a concert of musical theater and American art song. He is a second prize winner of the international Lotte Lenya Competition, created by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music, and has pursued opportunities in opera, operetta, musical theater, concert and recital.He holds Doctor of Musical Arts and Master of Music degrees from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., and a Bachelor in Music Education from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. He has performed with companies and organizations all around the country, most notably the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, Hawaii Performing Art Festival, Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar, Opera Saratoga and College Light Opera Company. His performance credits include Nanki-Poo in “The Mikado,” Candide in “Candide,” Ralph Rackstraw in “H.M.S. Pinafore,” Tamino in “Die Zauberflöte,” Florville in “Il signor Bruschino,” King Kaspar in “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” Gabey in “On The Town,” Albert in “Albert Herring” and Dema in “L’Egisto.”

He will be accompanied by Toni Zygadlo, a retired Indian River High School music teacher.Jordan and Toni will present an evening of Great American Songbook classics and show stopping numbers from Broadway’s greatest hits.

Songs of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Boubil and Schoenberg, and so much more!

