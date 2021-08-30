LEAD Impact Grant Program offering up to $20K in funding

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Up to $20,000 in grant funding is available to nonprofits which have a program or project that will have a positive and tangible impact on their organization and people they serve.

Allison Roselle, a member of the LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

LEAD Council is an advisory committee of young professionals empowered to make key investments in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through community grants and volunteerism.

The council wants to learn more about the current work of area nonprofits and is launching its LEAD Impact Grant Program.

The focus of the grant opportunity is for nonprofits to clearly present a program or project that will have a positive and tangible impact on their organization and people it serves.

Requests that are able to demonstrate innovative approaches to service, as well as enhancement of mission and community will be strongly considered. Up to $20,000 in grant funding is available.

The LEAD Impact Grant Program application can be completed online through the Foundation’s Grant Lifecycle Manager (GLM) system at nnycf.org/grants.

Organizations with a federally classified 501(c)3 nonprofit status are eligible to apply. Register your organization as a user in GLM before applying.

If your organization has an existing GLM account, please use the current log-in information to get started on the application. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, with any questions at max@nnycf.org or (315) 782-7110.

The deadline to submit an application for the LEAD Impact Grant Program is October 22, 2021. Proposals will be reviewed in November and grant awards will be announced in December.

