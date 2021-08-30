Lowville remains under water emergency

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Water woes continue in Lowville as the village remains under a water emergency.

There has been improvement, but not enough to lift the emergency. Officials are quick to point out that there are ways residents, businesses, and even the village’s largest manufacturer can help.

“The more they conserve, the faster we can build up our 3 million gallon tank,” said Paul Denise, superintendent, Department of Public Works.

On Friday, water held in the storage tank dropped below 9 feet. Levels should be between 14 and 18 feet.

It’s something Denise says he hasn’t seen in his 3 years with the village.

“At this point right now, we are still in emergency mode,” he said.

A couple weeks ago, Kraft-Heinz had a water malfunction that has since been corrected. But, that problem led the company to draw more water than usual - over a million gallons a day.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation only allows the village to take 1.5 million gallons per day from its water shed to provide clean water for entire community. Now the village has to catch up and filter more water to refill the tank.

“We’ve been in contact with the large manufacturer here. We’re working together to correct this issue so we don’t have it in the future. But their water usage throughout the weekend was down quite a bit, which helped us produce more water,” said Denise.

The village was able to get levels up to just over 10 feet over the weekend after cleaning more filter beds to move water through faster.

“With the cooler weather, it’s definitely helped us produce more water,” said Denise.

Denise says residents should not be watering their lawns, washing cars, or topping pools, and he’s asking businesses not to increase the amount of water they use during the emergency.

He says he’s hoping water levels will reach at least 14-feet by the end of the week.

