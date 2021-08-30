Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Stockholm man is accused of groping a woman at a residence where he did doughnuts on the lawn.

State police say 20-year-old Mason Stone allegedly damaged the yard and hit a well at a County Route 47 home in Stockholm by driving on the lawn in circles.

At some point, he allegedly forcibly groped the female victim at the scene.

Stone was charged with forcible touching and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was ticketed and released. He will appear in Stockholm town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.