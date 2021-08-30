Advertisement

Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Stockholm man is accused of groping a woman at a residence where he did doughnuts on the lawn.

State police say 20-year-old Mason Stone allegedly damaged the yard and hit a well at a County Route 47 home in Stockholm by driving on the lawn in circles.

At some point, he allegedly forcibly groped the female victim at the scene.

Stone was charged with forcible touching and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was ticketed and released. He will appear in Stockholm town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at...
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents

Latest News

Elise Stefanik
Stefanik gives birth to first child
SPCA: sweet, loveable Star_wwny
SPCA: sweet, loveable Star
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Tired of the humidity? It’ll be more comfortable tomorrow
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather