Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville Police Department has arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a string of vehicle thefts.

Police charged 29-year-old Aaron Smith of Blossvale with third-degree grand larceny.

The arrest stems from an August 25 theft of a car from a business on South State Street in the village.

According to police, Smith led patrols on a chase from Lowville to the Boonville area, where officers stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and Utica police located him. The car was never found.

Smith was arraigned and released.

Village police said they’re still investigating two other vehicle thefts and arrests are expected.

Last week, Lowville police urged villagers to remove their keys and lock their vehicles, saying three vehicles had been stolen since August 5.

They said two of the vehicles were found in Utica.

