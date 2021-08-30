Advertisement

Nancy (Rogers) Calaway, 55, of Calcium

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Nancy (Rogers) Calaway 55, died peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home in Calcium of natural causes. She was born on December 26, 1965 in Watertown, New York to the late Ronald Sr. & Darlene (Noyes) Rogers.  She attended school in Carthage.

Nancy worked for Reithoffer Shows Inc, as a traveling midway and with the local fairs for 15 years.  She loved Pitbull’s and going to BINGO. She was a huge New York Giants fan.  Her favorite saying was “How Bout Dat!” Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three brothers, Ronald (Rita) Rogers, Carthage; James (Marie) Rogers, Carthage; Leonard (Dena) Rogers, Carthage; and one sister, Dawn (Lonnie) Labouf, Carthage; 15- nieces and nephews, 22-great nieces and nephews and1-aunt and several cousins.

Services will be held privately by the family.  There will be a celebration of life/party at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences in her memory can made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

