Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk

TOWN OF PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - A major organic milk processor is dropping farms in St. Lawrence and other nearby counties. That means there are hard decisions ahead for organic dairy farmers.

It’s been a really challenging couple of years and it’s tough for farmers to have to face this challenge. It kind of came all of a sudden, out of the blue, for them,” said Casey Havekes, Cornell Cooperative Extension regional dairy specialist.

Horizon Organic has told 89 organic dairy farmers in the Northeast that it will not renew its contracts to purchase their milk. More than a dozen are in St. Lawrence and nearby counties.

“These farms are left without a place to send their milk and without a market for their milk,” said Havekes.

Horizon Organic wants farms closer to its processing plant. It’s giving the farmers the option of a one-year extension, but with no opportunity for renewal. That’s not a lot of time for farmers to make the kind of big adjustments needed.

“Probably the most preferable option is to find another organic home for their milk - so another processor, another plant that will accept their milk,” said Havekes.

But, that won’t be easy. There are only a handful of other processors buying organic milk. Other options include going to non-organic milk production or getting out of dairy altogether.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is prepared to help farmers sort out options so they can decide which is best for them.

