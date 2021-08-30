Advertisement

Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding

File photo of employee working at LC Drives
File photo of employee working at LC Drives
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam’s LC Drives has laid off its workforce as it seeks more funding.

At last report in March, 125 people worked for the company. Its shops are housed at Clarkson University’s campus.

LC Drives designs and produces electric motors.

Company spokesperson Devon Sutton stated: “LC Drives has temporarily furloughed its workforce while the company is finalizing its Series B funding round.”

Two years ago, the company secured $15 million in Series A funding from Koch Engineered Solutions.

In March, LC Drives was contemplating moving due to its rapid growth over the last three years. It submitted site plans to St. Lawrence County for a manufacturing complex off Route 56.

The state of New York helped fuel LC Drives’ growth with $700,000 in grants. The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency pitched in $500,000 in loans. They also get a state tax abatement.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at...
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown

Latest News

COVID-19
1 new COVID death, 213 new cases reported in region since Friday
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent asking residents how they’d spend $10M
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
911 consolidation: Ogdensburg sets deadline county says it can’t meet