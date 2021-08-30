Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam’s LC Drives has laid off its workforce as it seeks more funding.

At last report in March, 125 people worked for the company. Its shops are housed at Clarkson University’s campus.

LC Drives designs and produces electric motors.

Company spokesperson Devon Sutton stated: “LC Drives has temporarily furloughed its workforce while the company is finalizing its Series B funding round.”

Two years ago, the company secured $15 million in Series A funding from Koch Engineered Solutions.

In March, LC Drives was contemplating moving due to its rapid growth over the last three years. It submitted site plans to St. Lawrence County for a manufacturing complex off Route 56.

The state of New York helped fuel LC Drives’ growth with $700,000 in grants. The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency pitched in $500,000 in loans. They also get a state tax abatement.

