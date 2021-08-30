Advertisement

Remembering Ida Alteri

Ida Alteri
Ida Alteri(Funeral home)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman, well known for involvement in her family’s business and the local Italian-American community, has passed away.

Ida Alteri died on Saturday at the age of 87.

Alteri and her husband owned and operated Alteri Bakery for 36 years before selling it to one of their sons.

She was very active in both the Mount Carmel and the Bravo Italiano festivals, as well as many other community organizations.

“Anything she touched, I believe, whether it be helping with the Bravo Fest or helping at church or helping in the community organization, they benefited from it. And she brought a little life to everything she did,” said Michael Alteri, Ida’s son.

Alteri is survived by her husband and their four sons.

