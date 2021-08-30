Advertisement

Sawyer Fredericks at the Clayton Opera House

Friday, September 3 at 7:30 pm
Friday, September 3 at 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Sawyer Fredericks September 3 at 7:30

At Clayton Opera House

Singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family’s farm in central New York has fast established himself as an authentic original, Americana artist with an old soul. In 2015 he won season 8 of NBC’s The Voice and one year later released his debut album, A Good Storm with Republic Records. His deep, beyond-his-years lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances have attracted an ever-growing number of devoted fans of all ages, selling out shows throughout the US. In 2019 he toured the US and Canada, showcasing at the Folk Alliance Festival in Montreal and at SxSw in Austin.

Tickets and information

