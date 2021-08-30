SPCA: sweet & loveable Star

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Star is looking much better than when she first arrived at the Jefferson County SPCA.

Licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry says the stray was found sick and very skinny in an apartment complex.

She still needs to gain a few pounds, but she has a clean bill of health and is ready to be adopted.

Star is one of many cats and maybe a dozen dogs up for adoption. The SPCA is asking for donations to help care for all of them, especially the costly medical bills.

You can donate in person or call in with a credit card.

You can stop in to visit any of the animals. You can also call 315-782-3260 or visit jeffersoncountyspca.org to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.