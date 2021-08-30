Stefanik gives birth to first child

SARATOGA, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a new mom.

She and her husband, Matt Manda, became parents for the first time Friday morning.

In a statement released Monday, the couple said:

“We are over the moon to announce the arrival of our healthy baby boy Samuel “Sam” Albritton Manda at 8:21 a.m. on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Sam was born at Saratoga Hospital weighing a healthy 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 22 inches long. Sam impressed all the doctors, nurses, and staff with his head of dark hair, chubby cheeks, and charm!

“We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, midwives, nurses, and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent care of both Mom and Baby Sam. Thank you to our family, friends, and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support during this special time for our growing little family.

“Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller. We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam.”

The couple married in 2017.

