Advertisement

Stefanik gives birth to first child

Elise Stefanik
Elise Stefanik
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a new mom.

She and her husband, Matt Manda, became parents for the first time Friday morning.

In a statement released Monday, the couple said:

“We are over the moon to announce the arrival of our healthy baby boy Samuel “Sam” Albritton Manda at 8:21 a.m. on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Sam was born at Saratoga Hospital weighing a healthy 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 22 inches long. Sam impressed all the doctors, nurses, and staff with his head of dark hair, chubby cheeks, and charm!

“We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, midwives, nurses, and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent care of both Mom and Baby Sam. Thank you to our family, friends, and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support during this special time for our growing little family.

“Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller. We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam.”

The couple married in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at...
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents

Latest News

Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
SPCA: sweet, loveable Star_wwny
SPCA: sweet, loveable Star
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Tired of the humidity? It’ll be more comfortable tomorrow
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather