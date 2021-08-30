Sunday Sports: Watertown Cyclones Football ready to rejoin Section 10

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We continue our preview of area high school football teams by taking a look at the Watertown Cyclones who return to the Northern Athletic Conference after playing a Section 3 schedule in the Spring.

The Cyclones are a talented group with a majority of their key players back for the Fall football season.

The Watertown Cyclones return to Section 10 for the football season after playing a limited schedule against Section 3 schools in the Spring.

While the roster isn’t big, Cyclones Coach Kyle Lalone says it’s quality, not quantity, that makes up his roster this season.

”We have a lot of familiarity this year with the guys that we have. Out of my 25 that I have right now, 22 played for me in the Spring. So we been able to kind of move a little faster to start the season because we have a lot of guys back and they got some good experience in the Spring,” said Lalone.

The Cyclones have most of their skill position players back on offense and defense led by Deante Hall and Joel Davis, and Lalone and his players feel that the team will be balanced on both sides of the football.

”You know. we have a very good senior class. They do have a lot of experience. I think our skill position players are really gonna be our leaders of the team this year. We’re just looking forward to getting out there and just playing a full season,” said Lalone.

”Everywhere. Between our linebackers, our running backs, our wide receivers, strong lineman, everywhere,” said quarterback Joel Davis.

”We got both sides I feel have strength but mainly our offense,” said running-back Deante Hall.

”I think our strengths are gonna be how bonded our team is. Our team is real close this year. We’ve all played football for over 10 years together, so it should be huge,” said Cain Roberts, Watertown Linebacker and Tight End.

With a return to Section 10 and rivalries the Cyclones have made over the past few seasons, Lalone knows his team will face stiff competition week in and week out.

”We’re going back to Section 10 this year after playing more of a local schedule in the Spring. We know there’s going to be some really, really tough teams and we’re looking forward to playing against all them, but it’s very good football. It’s very good competition. Every team’s gonna be good this year so each and every week is gonna be a difficult game for us,” said Lalone.

The Cyclones open their season Saturday, September 11th on the road against the Malone Huskies.

Game week is upon us for the St. Lawrence Saints Football Team.

The Saints are preparing for a non-league road matchup with Endicott College this coming Saturday at high noon in Massachusetts.

It will be the Saints first game since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Lawrence Coach Dan Puckhaber says his team will be put to the test on Saturday.

”They’re really good. I mean, that’s the biggest thing I’ll tell you. They’re really good. We’ve played them- last time we played them was 2016, and they got a new coach that came in there a couple years ago and all he’s done is won. I can look on their roster. We recruit very similar areas, so I know the type of players, who the players are that are playing for them. They got a couple transfers from a couple higher level scholarship schools, so you know, those kids are gonna be talented. I know they’re gonna be good, but that’s why I added them. I’m not looking for layups in our non-league schedule. I want to try to challenge our team. I want to find out where our weaknesses are so we can try to fix those holes,” said Puckhaber.

