Tired of the humidity? It’ll be more comfortable tomorrow

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another warm and humid day.

The good news is, that humidity breaks overnight.

Temperatures were mostly in the 70s to start the day and will top out around 80.

Rain is likely in the morning with a chance of popup thunderstorms. The afternoon should be fairly dry with some hazy sunshine.

A cold front crosses the region overnight, so by morning it will be a more comfortable 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

It will be sunny or mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday. Highs will range from the low to mid-70s. There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday.

