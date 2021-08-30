Advertisement

VIDEO: Nurse, school resource officer save high school student’s life

By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - A high school student is back in classes and doing well after collapsing on campus last week.

He has a school nurse and deputy to thank for helping save his life.

The body cam video shows what happened. It was a frantic few minutes as William Mellana, a school resource deputy, and Alicia Robertson, school nurse at Wharton High, worked to save the teen’s life.

“It felt like an eternity,” Mellana said.

Around 3 p.m. Aug. 17, Robertson was crossing campus when she was told a student collapsed outside.

“I turned him over and assessed him and realized that his pulse was weak and thready,” she said.

She quickly called Mellana over, who also called for backup, but in the meantime, they knew he needed immediate life-saving care.

“He had what I was trained as agonal breathing, so it looked like he was breathing, it looks like his eyes were open, it would appear like he was responding to the nurse’s chest sternum rubs, but the reality is he wasn’t. He was out. He was done. And that’s what the (automated external defibrillator) told us,” Mellana said.

That decision saved his life. The student was in cardiac arrest.

Agonal breathing is the body’s natural reflex to gasp for air and get oxygen when the brain isn’t getting what it needs to survive.

“The AED provided a shock, and then it said CPR, so we just did CPR until EMS arrived,” Mellana said.

It was the first time nurse Robertson has used the AED at school, and it did exactly what it was supposed to do. That student is now doing extremely well.

“Yeah, he’s back at school. He’s back at school like nothing happened,” Mellana said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said it’s a prime example of how important training is.

“Deputy Mellana’s actions are a shining example of the heroism and composure under pressure that law enforcement officers must display every day,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful that the first-aid training each of our deputies receives was able to help this young man make it back home to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
At least ninety cans. That’s how much spray paint it takes to create a mural for all of Massena...
Mural artist creates a sight to see in Massena
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of 575 Cedar Ave., Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at...
Ida Jane Alteri, 87, of Watertown
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
West Carthage feels ripple effect of displaced Watertown area residents

Latest News

A college student from West Virginia who was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol
Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing...
Officers foil attempts to smuggle over $53M worth of fake designer products
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Pastor fired for taking stance on COVID vaccine
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal