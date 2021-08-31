Advertisement

2 injured in crash between car and dump truck in town of Hammond

Ambulance(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF HAMMOND New York (WWNY) - Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with a car in St. Lawrence County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. on Route 12 in the town of Hammond.

According to Hammond Fire Chief Lenny Bickelhaupt, the truck was traveling along Route 12 and broadsided a car that had pulled into the intersection from County Route 6. He said there’s a stop sign on County Route 6.

He said the impact of the crash caused the dump truck to flip onto its side, sending its entire load of rocks to scatter everywhere. The truck also leaked a small amount of diesel fuel, he said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for injuries that Bickelhaupt said were not life-threatening.

The crash closed Route 12 between Pleasant Valley and Factory roads for a time. It reopened at 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers from Brier Hill, Morristown and Alexandria Bay fire departments also responded to the scene.

Bickelhaupt said crews from the state departments of transportation and environmental conservation were cleaning up the rocks and fuel.

The names of the drivers were not available. State police are handling the investigation and we have a message in to troopers to get more information. We’ll update this story if we get additional details.

