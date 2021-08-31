$20 worth of farmers market coupons available for free through program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s help for some senior citizens looking to buy things, like fresh produce, at area farmers markets.

Coupon packs worth $20 are available for free for people age 60 and older who qualify for the program run by the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.

The coupons can be used at any local farmers market to buy things like produce.

Supply is limited to one pack per person and the office needs to distribute all of them before they expire at the end of November.

“Last year during COVID we were not able to do outreach, so we mailed them. We had funding to mail them, this year we don’t. So, people actually have to come to the Office for the Aging to get them and if we don’t use them up, then they will cut the number that we get next year,” said Sabrina Cummins, farmers market coordinator.

Call the office at 315-785-3191 to claim the coupons while they’re still available.

