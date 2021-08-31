Advertisement

$20 worth of farmers market coupons available for free through program

Coupon packs worth $20 are available for free people age 60 and older who qualify for the...
Coupon packs worth $20 are available for free people age 60 and older who qualify for the program run by the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s help for some senior citizens looking to buy things, like fresh produce, at area farmers markets.

Coupon packs worth $20 are available for free for people age 60 and older who qualify for the program run by the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.

The coupons can be used at any local farmers market to buy things like produce.

Supply is limited to one pack per person and the office needs to distribute all of them before they expire at the end of November.

“Last year during COVID we were not able to do outreach, so we mailed them. We had funding to mail them, this year we don’t. So, people actually have to come to the Office for the Aging to get them and if we don’t use them up, then they will cut the number that we get next year,” said Sabrina Cummins, farmers market coordinator.

Call the office at 315-785-3191 to claim the coupons while they’re still available.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts

Latest News

Travis Webster with his soldier son, also named Travis.
Lewis County man relieved soldier son is coming home from Afghanistan
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Region reports 96 new COVID cases, 25 people hospitalized
Paul Monti, father of fallen Sergeant First Class Jared Monti, at Fort Drum
‘Make sure they’re never forgotten,’ says father of fallen Fort Drum soldier
The old Re-Energy site in the town of Lyonsdale
Meat processing plant planned in Lewis County
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk