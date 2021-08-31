Advertisement

35th Anniversary - Labrynith Back on the Big Screen

September 12, 13 and 15
A Fathom event screening again in September
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

This September, celebrate Jim Henson’s birthday with a journey into his magical Labyrinth when the 1986 fantasy-adventure returns to the big screen for three days only as a nationwide anniversary celebration.

Frustrated with babysitting on yet another weekend night, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenager with an active imagination, summons the Goblins to take her baby stepbrother away. When little Toby actually disappears, Sarah must follow him into a fantastical world to rescue him from the Goblin King (David Bowie). Guarding his castle is the labyrinth itself, a twisted maze of deception, populated with outrageous characters and unknown dangers. To get through it in time to save Toby, Sarah befriends the Goblins, in hopes that their loyalty isn’t just another illusion in a place where nothing is as it seems!

The 35th Anniversary screenings of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth will be preceded by a brief featurette entitled “The Henson Legacy” - Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talk about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson, along with a visit to the “Center for Puppetry Arts” featuring The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from Labyrinth!

Sunday, September 12 at 3 and 7 pm

Monday, September 13 at 7 pm

Wednesday, September 15 at 7pm

