Audrey A. Williams, 51, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Audrey A. Williams, 51, of 1815 Olmstead Dr. Watertown, NY, and formerly of Connecticut, passed away August 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on December 9, 1969 in Derby, CT, daughter of Raymond and Carolyn (Wilson) Wilkinson.  In 1987, Audrey graduated from Ansonia High School in Connecticut.

Following school she traveled and worked as a waitress for various restaurants for many years.  In February of 2021 she moved to Watertown to live with her sister and family.

Audrey enjoyed doing crafts, beading, diamond art, and she was a huge fan of the Grateful Dead.

Among her survivors are her sister, Jacquelyne M. Hurlburt, Watertown; a brother and sister-in-law, Daniel R. (Liz) Wilkinson, CT; a niece, Casey Hurlburt, a nephew, Joshua (Reene)Hurlburt;  two great nieces, Ophelia and Alita.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was her wish to be cremated and there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

