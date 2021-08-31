Autos on the River coming to Cape Vincent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent will host Autos on the River: Vintage & Classic Vehicle Show this Saturday.

Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Village Green at 357 Broadway.

Activities include a DJ playing music from the 50s and 60s, a silent auction, vendors, food provided by the Lion’s Club, and 13 awards.

There will also be kids’ entertainment and FX Caprara will be hosting a “Touch a Car” with a local race car.

Vehicle owners can pre-register at capevincent.org or in the Chamber office at 173 North James Street, Cape Vincent. Pre-registration is $10; day-of registration is $20.00.

For more information call 315-654-2481.

