Advertisement

Autos on the River coming to Cape Vincent

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent will host Autos on the River: Vintage & Classic Vehicle Show this Saturday.

Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Village Green at 357 Broadway.

Activities include a DJ playing music from the 50s and 60s, a silent auction, vendors, food provided by the Lion’s Club, and 13 awards.

There will also be kids’ entertainment and FX Caprara will be hosting a “Touch a Car” with a local race car.

Vehicle owners can pre-register at capevincent.org or in the Chamber office at 173 North James Street, Cape Vincent. Pre-registration is $10; day-of registration is $20.00.

For more information call 315-654-2481.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts

Latest News

Autos on the River coming to Cape Vincent
WWNY Autos on the River coming to Cape Vincent
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses local leaders in a briefing on the COVID-19 delta variant in...
Hochul promises ‘different philosophy’ in dealing with delta variant
Watertown High School
COVID transmission rate cancels Watertown school open houses