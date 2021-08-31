Beatrice F. Bryant Fellnor, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice F. Bryant Fellnor, 90, of Barnes Road, Canton, died peacefully on the morning of Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM in Fairview Cemetery, Canton with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Potsdam Humane Society.

Beatrice was born November 14, 1930 in Peekskill, NY and was a daughter of the late Berton W. and Jessie F. (Hinkson) Bryant. She graduated from Potsdam High School in 1948 and attended Central City Business School in Syracuse for one year.

Beatrice was married to Gerald W. Adams in 1950, he passed in 1985; to James J. Farrell in 1997, he passed in 2001; and to Charles Fellnor in 2002, he passed in 2019.

Beatrice started working December of 1952 at First National Bank of Canton where she held various positions including Head Teller. She retired in December 1986 as Commercial Services Supervisor. She was also a bookkeeper for Sovie’s Ford in Canton from January 1987 until 1997.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Beatrice is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Kenneth “Bud” Hollinger and a brother, Berton D. “Bud” Bryant.

She is survived by six nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; eight step-children, numerous step-grandchildren and their families.

Beatrice was a member of Order of the Eastern Star where she held several offices and Canton Senior Citizens Club. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading, short trips, time spent with friends, gardening and the company of her cats.

