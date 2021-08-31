CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Cody R. Davis, 32, of Canton, died on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient for a short time.

Cody was born August 20, 1989 in Potsdam, a son of Peter R. Davis and Wanda L. Colton. He was a graduate of Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton. Following graduation Cody served in the US Army, then moved to Albany for several years and to Montana for a bit working construction. He and his son relocated to Canton in October of 2020, where he began working at Burger King. Cody loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, anything to keep him from being inside. He loved helping people, whether he knew them or not. His sense of humor and quick wit made him memorable, and left a lasting impression on all those whom had the privilege of crossing his path. His most prized time however was spent with his son, Beau.

Cody is survived by his son Beau, his mother, Wanda L. Colton and companion, John Kennedy; sister, Lori Falis and fiancé Chuck Perry; brother Jesse Davis and companion Krista Vandenberg; half-sister Ashley Perkins; nieces and nephews, Samantha and Robert Falis, Aiden, Abby, Addy, Alia and Axel Davis; and great-niece Ava Falis. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Thomas Davis (Rob); Barb Remington (Phil); Tracey and David Charleson and Donna and Richard Sawyer; cousins, Paul, Eric and Katie Charleson and Colleen and Shawn Carey; Richard III and Danielle Sawyer; Brenda (Matt) Bailey and Kevin (Jerika) Remington.

Cody is predeceased by his father, Peter R. Davis and by paternal grandparents, Robert and Ellon Davis and maternal grandparents, Merton and Helen Colton.

Calling hours for Cody will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue; Potsdam, New York 13676 or online at www.potsdamhumanesociety.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements for Cody R. Davis are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

