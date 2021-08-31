Cooler & much less humid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and heading into the holiday weekend.

Right now, it doesn’t look as if the remnants of Hurricane Ida will affect the north country as it moves into the Northeast over the next day or two.

Today will be mostly sunny and much less humid than Monday, thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight.

Highs will be around 75.

September comes in nicely on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 73.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 70 on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and 75.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain both Sunday and Labor Day on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.