Advertisement

Cooler & much less humid

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and heading into the holiday weekend.

Right now, it doesn’t look as if the remnants of Hurricane Ida will affect the north country as it moves into the Northeast over the next day or two.

Today will be mostly sunny and much less humid than Monday, thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight.

Highs will be around 75.

September comes in nicely on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 73.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 70 on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and 75.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain both Sunday and Labor Day on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts
Elise Stefanik's son, Samuel “Sam” Albritton Manda
Stefanik gives birth to first child

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Nice all week
7
weather 6pm wwny
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Tired of the humidity? It’ll be more comfortable tomorrow