COVID transmission rate cancels Watertown school open houses

Watertown High School
Watertown High School(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has canceled open houses that were scheduled for Wednesday.

That’s because Jefferson County has moved into the “red” zone in terms of its COVID-19 transmission rate. The county’s transmission designation moved into the “high” category on Monday.

On the district’s Facebook page, a post said “we have consulted with our medical directors, and they agree that this is the course of action that we need to follow at this time.”

The district says it will update parents about other protocols that result from the county’s new designation.

