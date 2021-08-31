Dennis G. Wilkins, formerly of Massena

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WWNY) - The family of Dennis G. Wilkins, of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Massena, are sadden to acknowledge his passing early Tuesday (August 31, 2021) afternoon under the care of Hospice and his loving family. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home of Massena with a full obituary to follow.

