Dennis G. Wilkins, formerly of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WWNY) - The family of Dennis G. Wilkins, of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Massena, are sadden to acknowledge his passing early Tuesday (August 31, 2021) afternoon under the care of Hospice and his loving family. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home of Massena with a full obituary to follow.

