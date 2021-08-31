Advertisement

Deputies investigate alleged armed robbery attempt at Watertown’s Target

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ohio woman is accused of trying to rob another woman at knifepoint in the town of Watertown Monday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Billie Jean Pryor of Cincinnati allegedly approached the victim while wielding a knife in the Target parking lot around 5:20 p.m.

Deputies say a male bystander intervened. The victim was treated at the scene for a small cut.

Pryor was charged soon after the incident and charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

As they continue to investigate, deputies say they recovered the weapon and there’s no immediate threat to the public.

They were assisted at the scene by state police and Town of Watertown Ambulance.

