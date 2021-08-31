Dwight E. Wilkinson Jr., 31, of West Carthage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fl (WWNY) - – Dwight E. Wilkinson Jr., 31, of Pine Grove Court, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in West Carthage, NY where he had been residing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

Dwight was born on June 4, 1990 in Hamilton, Ohio to Dwight Wilkinson, Sr. and Kristine Napier (Koster). Dwight received his GED from Carthage High School in 2009. He worked as a CNA in 2010 and also was a cook for several restaurants.

Dwight loved country music and singing, spending time with his family and his friends and their families, bonfires, driving on back roads and mudding. He was known as “Uncle D” to many children and he enjoyed caring for his friends and their families. He also had a forever love for his dog and companion, Studley.

Dwight is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kristine Napier and James Napier (Daytona Beach, FL) and his father, Dwight Wilkinson Sr. (Carrollton, KY), his brothers, Tyler Wilkinson (Daytona Beach, FL) and Brandon Newstead and his wife Andryss (Romulus, NY), his stepbrothers and stepsisters, James Napier Jr. (Buffalo, NY), Anthony Napier (Daytona Beach, FL), Dorrinda (North Carolina), Sharon (Florida), and Laura (North Carolina), his grandmother Helena Cough and her companion Steve Glenn (Port Orange, FL), his grandfather Carey Koster and his wife, Marcia Koster (Lowville, NY), his grandmother, Thelma (Wilkinson) Long (Don)(Petersburg, VA), his grandfather John Henry Barnes (Middletown, OH), many aunts/uncles and cousins, and his nieces and nephews Jaelyn Wilkinson (Daytona Beach, FL) Bentley and Xander Wilkinson (Carthage, NY), and Colton, Haylee and Alexandria Newstead (Romulus, NY).

Dwight had many friends that he considered as very close family: Roxanne Sheltray and her children, Carson, Zoe, Bentley and Xander (Carthage, NY); Danielle Brett and her children, Savannah, Ryane, and Charlie (Philadelphia, NY); Kaela Lightholder and her children, Weston and Emarie (Carthage, NY); and his cousin Melissa (Passage) Tummons and her children, Trinity, Tori and Tanner (Carthage, NY); Brenden Sheltray (Cazenovia, NY), Joshua Stacey (Indiana), Jeremy Simmons (Colorado), Chelsea Whalen (New Hampshire), Kara Hall (Carthage, NY), Nathan Davis (Carthage, NY), Randy Simmons (Carthage,NY) and countless others. He was truly loved by so many.

Dwight’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his dedicated case worker, Haley Riley, of the Children’s Home Adult Care Coordination Program in Watertown, NY. Haley went above and beyond as a caseworker and a friend when Dwight needed it most.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions and the Children’s Home Adult Care Coordination Program to raise awareness of mental illness and drug addiction.

