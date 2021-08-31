Advertisement

Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail

Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
By Scott Atkinson
Aug. 31, 2021
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of killing two women with a fire he intentionally set has been freed on bail.

Shawn Exford was freed Monday, after his mother posted bail in the form of a $300,000 bank check and two businesses and three other properties as collateral.

Lewis County court judge Daniel King had set Exford’s bail at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond.

Exford’s release followed hearings Friday and Monday. The Watertown Times first reported Exford’s release.

Exford is accused of setting the November 2019 fire that killed two women at a home on Lowville’s South State Street.

Killed were 58 year old Catherine Crego and 42 year old Saratina Kilbourne

A county grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford in March 2020. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Judge King also issued an order of protection for Brian Mushtare, who lived at the South State Street home where the fire took place and escaped the fire.

Exford’s trial is scheduled to start Monday, September 20, in Lewis County court.

