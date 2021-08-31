Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A West Virginia family’s decades-long search for their missing husband, father, and grandparent ends with news from Norfolk in St. Lawrence County.

Wilford Morton was finally tracked down to a town of Norfolk cemetery after 67 years of searching by his family. It was a missing persons piece aired on August 21 on the YouTube channel “Mysterious WV” that cracked the case.

“The great-granddaughter told me Saturday night they were already in tears and I was, quite frankly, on cloud nine,” said

Sean McCracken, “Mysterious WV” producer.

Morton went missing in 1954 at age 27. His wife, Opal, and four children always wondered if he was alive.

Immediately after the YouTube broadcast, someone named ‘Edward’ messaged McCracken about when, where and how Morton died. Then they found a newspaper article from 1956. It described the car crash on Route 56 in Norfolk that killed him.

“There was a part of me that always thought he would be 95 today, that if we found out at this point, he probably would have died. But, to find out that he died so young was very difficult,” said Anna Mae Nichols, daughter of Wilford Morton.

Morton apparently had come to northern New York to work on the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway. He often traveled for work. He was working for a trucking company in Indiana when he disappeared.

So, the mystery has been solved. But there are a lot of little mysteries surrounding Morton’s death. Why was his family never told? Why doesn’t Social Security have a record of it? His family is looking into all of that.

The only thing his family knows for sure is that they always kept looking.

“I always knew, even if he was living today, he would know where we were and did not reach out to us. So, when we’d come to that realization, we would not look anymore and then drop it for a long time. But, then we would start looking again,” said Nichols.

On Tuesday, 7 News located cemetery records that confirm Morton was buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in the town of Norfolk. A foot search failed to turn up a grave marker.

