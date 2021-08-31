Advertisement

Girls’ soccer players get ready for season with 12-team scrimmage

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve girls’ soccer teams are getting together for a scrimmage at Immaculate Heart Central.

Three soccer fields were set up along with practice fields at Immaculate Heart to accommodate the 12 teams taking part.

A variety of teams from different leagues took advantage of the scrimmage to hone their skills with the season fast approaching.

Immaculate Heart girls’ coach Kurt Robbins is the organizer of this event.

You can hear from him in the video, along with Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby, Lowville Coach Leo Sammon, Copenhagen Coach Charity Smykla, and St. Lawrence Central coach Jenna Chamberlain.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts
Elise Stefanik's son, Samuel “Sam” Albritton Manda
Stefanik gives birth to first child

Latest News

Girls' soccer players get ready for season with 12-team scrimmage
Sunday Sports: Watertown Cyclones Football ready to rejoin Section 10
We continue our preview of area high school football teams by taking a look at the Watertown...
Sunday Sports: Watertown Cyclones Football ready to rejoin Section 10
Saturday Sports: JCC Men’s Soccer season opens with non-conference contest