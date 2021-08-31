Girls’ soccer players get ready for season with 12-team scrimmage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve girls’ soccer teams are getting together for a scrimmage at Immaculate Heart Central.

Three soccer fields were set up along with practice fields at Immaculate Heart to accommodate the 12 teams taking part.

A variety of teams from different leagues took advantage of the scrimmage to hone their skills with the season fast approaching.

Immaculate Heart girls’ coach Kurt Robbins is the organizer of this event.

You can hear from him in the video, along with Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby, Lowville Coach Leo Sammon, Copenhagen Coach Charity Smykla, and St. Lawrence Central coach Jenna Chamberlain.

