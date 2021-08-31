Hochul looks to extend NY’s eviction ban, calls lawmakers into special session

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday evening she will convene an extraordinary session of the state legislature to extend New York’s moratorium on evictions.

The ban on evictions is set to expire at the end of the day Tuesday. Hochul plans to extend the state’s eviction moratorium and rental assistance program through January 15.

The moratorium was put in place to protect tenants from being evicted due to financial hardship due to the pandemic.

It has been criticized by landlords who haven’t been able to collect rent to pay their own bills.

The state Senate and Assembly will meet Wednesday in the special session to not only address the eviction ban, but also take action on open meetings laws and legal cannabis.

