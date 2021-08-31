JCC to host ‘Never Quit, Never Give Up’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is hosting an inspirational talk this week by an Army veteran who lost parts of all four limbs during a tour in Afghanistan.

Margaret Taylor, JCC’s director of student activities and inclusion, talked about the “Never Quit, Never Give Up” presentation on 7 News This Morning.

Watch her interview in the video above.

The presentation is by retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, who was critically injured during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He lost portions of both arms and legs from an IED.

The talk is at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 2 in JCC’s Sturtz Theater.

Admission is free, but you need to reserve your spot. You can do that at sunyjefferson.edu or by calling 315-786-2431.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.