Advertisement

JCC to host ‘Never Quit, Never Give Up’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is hosting an inspirational talk this week by an Army veteran who lost parts of all four limbs during a tour in Afghanistan.

Margaret Taylor, JCC’s director of student activities and inclusion, talked about the “Never Quit, Never Give Up” presentation on 7 News This Morning.

Watch her interview in the video above.

The presentation is by retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, who was critically injured during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He lost portions of both arms and legs from an IED.

The talk is at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 2 in JCC’s Sturtz Theater.

Admission is free, but you need to reserve your spot. You can do that at sunyjefferson.edu or by calling 315-786-2431.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Cuomo legal woes continue, could cost public up to $9.5M
Twelve girls' soccer teams gathered for scrimmage at Immaculate Heart Central Monday.
Girls’ soccer players get ready for season with 12-team scrimmage
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Cooler & much less humid
Troopers say 17-year-old Emane Bouffard was last seen on August 22 at her home on County Route...
Troopers ask for help finding missing teen