Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In terms of the rate of COVID-19 transmission, Jefferson County has moved into the “high” category.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.

According to the website, the county’s positivity rate is 4.89 percent. It also shows that nearly 69 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

St. Lawrence County’s transmission rate is also at the top level. Positivity is around 4 percent and nearly 59 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Those two counties aren’t alone at that rank. Almost 94 percent of U.S. counties are in the “high” category.

Lewis County’s transmission rate is listed as “substantial,” the next level down. Positivity is at 3.77 percent and 51 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Only about 3 percent of counties nationwide are listed with substantial transmission rates.

