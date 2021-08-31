Advertisement

Joseph M. Fulton, 32, of West Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph M. Fulton, 32, of 3 Champion St., West Carthage, NY, passed away at his home on August 30, 2021.

He was born on December 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of Danny J. and Martha (Storey) Fulton.  He graduated from Carthage High School in 2008.  Joseph loved to ice skate and played hockey from an early age for the Watertown Hockey Association and for the Indian River High School hockey team.

Following school he worked construction for various companies in the local area.

He is survived by his loving parents, Danny J. and Martha A. Fulton, Carthage; a sister and brother-in-law, Katelyn M. and Todd Thomas II, Carthage; nephew, Gavin D. Thomas; maternal grandfather, Wayne A. Storey, Watertown; paternal grandmother, Elsie M. Fulton, Watertown, two aunts, two uncles, many cousins, and his two dogs and best buddies, Tripp and Leala.

He is predeceased by a paternal grandfather, Karl A. Fulton Jr. and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth A. Storey.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  There will be no services. He will be buried at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Margaret C. Casey, 97, of Watertown
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on Afghanistan, masks in schools & boy’s fundraiser
WWNY JCC students return to campus for first time in 18 months
WWNY Remembering Ida Alteri

Obituaries

WWNY Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
WWNY 911 consolidation: Ogdensburg sets deadline county says it can’t meet
WWNY Lowville remains under water emergency
Richard (Dick) H. Pearson, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Hospice of...
Richard (Dick) H. Pearson, 86, of Mannsville
Lonnelea A. “Lonnie” Thomson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam...
Lonnelea A. “Lonnie” Thomson, 77, of Massena
Ida Alteri
Remembering Ida Alteri