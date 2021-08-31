Joseph M. Fulton, 32, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph M. Fulton, 32, of 3 Champion St., West Carthage, NY, passed away at his home on August 30, 2021.

He was born on December 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of Danny J. and Martha (Storey) Fulton. He graduated from Carthage High School in 2008. Joseph loved to ice skate and played hockey from an early age for the Watertown Hockey Association and for the Indian River High School hockey team.

Following school he worked construction for various companies in the local area.

He is survived by his loving parents, Danny J. and Martha A. Fulton, Carthage; a sister and brother-in-law, Katelyn M. and Todd Thomas II, Carthage; nephew, Gavin D. Thomas; maternal grandfather, Wayne A. Storey, Watertown; paternal grandmother, Elsie M. Fulton, Watertown, two aunts, two uncles, many cousins, and his two dogs and best buddies, Tripp and Leala.

He is predeceased by a paternal grandfather, Karl A. Fulton Jr. and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth A. Storey.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no services. He will be buried at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

