Lena M. Burgey, 98, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lena M. Burgey, 98, a longtime resident of Champion St. in West Carthage, died Monday evening, August 30,2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.

Lena was born on December 18,1922 in West Carthage, the daughter of the late Samuel and Arcelia (Cordone) Genito. She was a 1941 graduate of West Carthage High School. She married Donald Burgey on March 10,1945 in Fairport, NY. Donald died on July 10, 1985. Lena and Donald traveled extensively while he was serving in the Navy for ten years and the Coast Guard for 15 years. She worked in the cafeteria at Fort Drum for over ten years and was the coordinator for Adult Screening Clinics in the Carthage area for many years. She also was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Lena was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post # 789, Carthage.

She is survived by two daughters: Linda Keiser of Claymont, DE, and Tanya (Paul) Echols of Cleburne, TX and one son: Donald (Noryce) Burgey of Hernando, FL; 5 Grandchildren,11 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three sisters, Rosie Combs, Dody Howard and Ursula Genito. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 3 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor officiating.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 2nd from 3-6pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

