Advertisement

Lewis County man relieved soldier son is coming home from Afghanistan

Travis Webster with his soldier son, also named Travis.
Travis Webster with his soldier son, also named Travis.(Travis Webster)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County man is breathing a big sigh of relief. That’s because his son, one of the last soldiers to leave Afghanistan, is safe.

For Travis Webster, it has been nearly a month of sleepless nights, waiting to be reunited with his son. The wait shouldn’t be much longer.

“I’m probably going to grab a hold of him and not let go for a while,” he said.

Webster got a call from his son, also named Travis, earlier this month. The military police officer at Fort Drum was going to Afghanistan.

“All the way up there to go see him, I kept saying in my head what I wanted to say to him, you know, give him that parental speech, ‘Everything will be okay.’ But, as soon as I saw him, I just couldn’t speak, couldn’t talk. As I was trying to do that, he just grabbed me, said, ‘Come here.’ He just hugged me. Didn’t want to let go,” said Webster.

When his son landed, Webster got a message letting him know he was safe. He hasn’t heard from him since. That’s when he says it felt real.

“After that, I knew he was going to be going right in the middle of everything,” said Webster.

The single dad of three has spent many sleepness nights, which were only made worse when he watched the explosions at Kabul’s airport on TV. He watched just as the world had.

“It churns the stomach, knowing it’s your child over there,” he said.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced the last U.S. military planes left Afghanistan, marking the end of the country’s longest war.

That means Webster’s son is coming home.

“It’s a big relief knowing they’re out of there, and knowing that I can hopefully hear from him shortly,” he said.

Webster doesn’t know when his son will be home and doesn’t know what he did in afghanistan. All he knows is that he’s ready to give him a hug - and likely won’t let go.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts

Latest News

File photo of Jefferson County holding a clinic its mass COVID-19 vaccination site
Local officials pleased Hochul will give them more control over fighting COVID
Leonard Spaziani
Spaziani launching write-in campaign to stay on Watertown City Council
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Region reports 96 new COVID cases, 25 people hospitalized
Paul Monti, father of fallen Sergeant First Class Jared Monti, at Fort Drum
‘Make sure they’re never forgotten,’ says father of fallen Fort Drum soldier