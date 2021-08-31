Lewis County man relieved soldier son is coming home from Afghanistan

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County man is breathing a big sigh of relief. That’s because his son, one of the last soldiers to leave Afghanistan, is safe.

For Travis Webster, it has been nearly a month of sleepless nights, waiting to be reunited with his son. The wait shouldn’t be much longer.

“I’m probably going to grab a hold of him and not let go for a while,” he said.

Webster got a call from his son, also named Travis, earlier this month. The military police officer at Fort Drum was going to Afghanistan.

“All the way up there to go see him, I kept saying in my head what I wanted to say to him, you know, give him that parental speech, ‘Everything will be okay.’ But, as soon as I saw him, I just couldn’t speak, couldn’t talk. As I was trying to do that, he just grabbed me, said, ‘Come here.’ He just hugged me. Didn’t want to let go,” said Webster.

When his son landed, Webster got a message letting him know he was safe. He hasn’t heard from him since. That’s when he says it felt real.

“After that, I knew he was going to be going right in the middle of everything,” said Webster.

The single dad of three has spent many sleepness nights, which were only made worse when he watched the explosions at Kabul’s airport on TV. He watched just as the world had.

“It churns the stomach, knowing it’s your child over there,” he said.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced the last U.S. military planes left Afghanistan, marking the end of the country’s longest war.

That means Webster’s son is coming home.

“It’s a big relief knowing they’re out of there, and knowing that I can hopefully hear from him shortly,” he said.

Webster doesn’t know when his son will be home and doesn’t know what he did in afghanistan. All he knows is that he’s ready to give him a hug - and likely won’t let go.

