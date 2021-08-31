Lonnelea A. “Lonnie” Thomson, 77, of Massena

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lonnelea A. “Lonnie” Thomson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Per her wishes there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Lonnie was born to the late Charles and Nellie (Jarvis) Pelky in Massena, NY on October 31, 1943. She attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena High School. She married her loving husband of 54 years, Bernard “Bud” Thomson on April, 22 1967 in Massena and shortly after they started their family.

She is survived by her devoted husband Bud, and children Tammy Thomson Hooper of Massena, NY, Timothy and wife Karen Thomson of Charlotte, NC, four grandchildren; Cody and Casey Hooper, Taylor and Emma Thomson. Along with her brothers Dale Pelky and Jeff and wife Diane Pelky and her trusted companion “Boo”. 

In addition to her parents Lonnie was predeceased by a mother in-law Shirley (Warner) Thomson and a very special brother, Fay Pelky.

Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolence and memories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

