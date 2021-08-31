Margaret C. Casey, 97, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Margaret C. Casey, 97, passed away August 29, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

She was born on May 24, 1924 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Bernard and Marion (Ellis) Casey. She graduated from Black River High School in 1943.

Margaret dedicated her entire career working for Dr. Arthur Peckham Sr., in Watertown, as a secretary.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cross word puzzles, and she volunteered at the hospital and Flower Memorial Library for many years. Margaret belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Evans Mills and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown.

Among her survivors are a brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Roselyn Casey, Michigan; her cousin and health care provider, Mary Hunt, of Watertown, and a cousin, Nancy Blake, of Dexter.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Flower Memorial Library.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 3rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A prayer service will be said at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Burial will be held 11 am Saturday, September 4th at Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

